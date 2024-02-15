Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Have Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner In Paris

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Have Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner in Paris

Rihanna and Rocky had a glamorous Valentine’s Day in the city of love.

The couple ate supper at César in Paris on Wednesday night (February 14). They left the restaurant smiling.

Rihanna wore a champagne silk skirt and a brown fake fur trim blouse with frills for the occasion. She added a fuzzy handbag and champagne lace-up strappy shoes.

Rocky looked chic in dark brown jeans and a jacket. While out, both musicians donned sunglasses.