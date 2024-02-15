Oop! Keyshia Cole Seemingly Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Flirty Comment

This Valentine’s Day, Keyshia Cole is not feeling the love from Antonio Brown! Fans assumed the “Love” singer was making fun of her purported ex-boyfriend, AB.

Keyshia’s cryptic tweets followed Antonio’s flirtatious comment left on the photo, comparing Keyshia’s beauty at 24 vs 42.

Brown left heart-eye emojis in the comments of the post. Keyshia didn’t respond to the comment but took to her social media page with a carousel of memes with the caption.

“I should get a check for my taste in men. This has to be a disability,” Keyshia shared in the first photo. Meanwhile, the third photo said, “By the power vested in me I now pronounce you blocked & deleted. You may now…kiss my a**.”