Mother Given a Cup to Urinate In on United Flight

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 12 hours ago
October 28 2012 United Airline Plane At Fort Lauderdale- Hollywood International Airport

Source: Michele Sandberg / Getty


KANSAS CITY, MO. – They say when you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go. Unless, of course, you’re on an airplane and the ‘fasten seatbelt’ sign is on.

A United Airlines passenger says when she tried to go to the bathroom, a flight attendant ordered her back to her seat.

According to KSHB, Nicole Harper was headed from Houston to Kansas City. She says when she told the flight attendant that she either needed to go to the restroom or she needed a cup, she was given a cup.

“I said, ‘I’m going to need to use the restroom or I’m going to need a cup.’ They handed me the cup which was about this big and I was like, ‘I’m going to need a second cup,’” Harper told KSHB.

The nurse and mother of two says she’s lived with an overactive bladder her entire life.

“I don’t know if they just didn’t understand that I don’t have any control over the situation,” said Harper.

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of KSDK-TV St. Louis, NBC News, and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

Picture Courtesy of Michele Sandberg and Getty Images

