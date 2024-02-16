CLOSE
Cardi B & Offset Enjoy Valentine’s Day Date
Reportedly, Cardi B spent her Valentine’s with her husband Offset following their tumultuous split.
Cardi, who is very vocal about her relationship, has not confirmed that she has taken her husband back yet.
Since their split, Cardi has spent every major holiday with Offset, and even though they still have sex, she isn’t back with him.
They spent the day of love in Miami Beach and ate some fancy Italian food for their dinner. PHOTOS
