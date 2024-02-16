Usher: Recalls Painful Split With Chilli

CLOSE
Recently, Usher opened up about his past relationship with Chilli, and he said he was heartbroken that she rejected him.
Usher revealed, “At the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, ‘Man, that girl is so beautiful. One day I’m going to meet her.'”
He continued, “I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.”
He added, “I’m not hurt over that at all; we’ve since become cool with each other, celebrated each other and it’s always light when we see each other.”
Usher did marry his girlfriend over the weekend after he took on the Super Bowl stage in a private ceremony.
- Is there any ex you can never be friends with?
- Why can’t you be friends with him or her?
