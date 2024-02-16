Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Usher: Recalls Painful Split With Chilli

Usher: Recalls Painful Split With Chilli

Published on February 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Recently, Usher opened up about his past relationship with Chilli, and he said he was heartbroken that she rejected him.
Usher revealed, “At the age of 8, I put her poster on my wall and said, ‘Man, that girl is so beautiful. One day I’m going to meet her.'”

He continued, “I wanted to marry her. I proposed and she told me no. I went through a great deal of pain after that, not trusting women or wanting to open up.”
He added, “I’m not hurt over that at all; we’ve since become cool with each other, celebrated each other and it’s always light when we see each other.”
Usher did marry his girlfriend over the weekend after he took on the Super Bowl stage in a private ceremony.
  • Is there any ex you can never be friends with?
  • Why can’t you be friends with him or her?

RELATED TAGS

Recalls Usher

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close