Bob Marley: Biopic Breaks A Record

Bob Marley: Biopic Breaks A Record

Published on February 16, 2024

The biopic Bob Marley: One Love sent positive vibrations to the Valentine’s Day box office.
The film about the reggae legend outpaced Madame Web at the box office, bringing in $14 million over Valentine’s Day crushing estimates. Madame Web brought in $6 million.
Bob Marley: One Love was projected to bring in $30 to $35 million for the six-day holiday.
Critics didn’t like the biopic but did score an A audience score. Madame Web scored a C.
  • What are your thoughts on the Bob Marley biopic?
  • Do you think that there are too many superhero movies?

