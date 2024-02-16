CLOSE
Bob Marley Biopic Breaks a Record
The biopic Bob Marley: One Love sent positive vibrations to the Valentine’s Day box office.
The film about the reggae legend outpaced Madame Web at the box office, bringing in $14 million over Valentine’s Day crushing estimates. Madame Web brought in $6 million.
Bob Marley: One Love was projected to bring in $30 to $35 million for the six-day holiday.
Critics didn’t like the biopic but did score an A audience score. Madame Web scored a C.
- What are your thoughts on the Bob Marley biopic?
- Do you think that there are too many superhero movies?
