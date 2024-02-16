100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Bob Marley Biopic Breaks a Record

The biopic Bob Marley: One Love sent positive vibrations to the Valentine’s Day box office.

The film about the reggae legend outpaced Madame Web at the box office, bringing in $14 million over Valentine’s Day crushing estimates. Madame Web brought in $6 million.

Bob Marley: One Love was projected to bring in $30 to $35 million for the six-day holiday.

Critics didn’t like the biopic but did score an A audience score. Madame Web scored a C.