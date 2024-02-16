100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Happy Black History Month, Foodies!

Located at 1405 Clay St in Cincinnati, Nolia Kitchen transports you right to the heart of New Orleans.

The intimate ambiance, adorned with candlelight, sets the stage for a memorable dining experience, complemented by top-notch service that adds to the overall charm.

Nolia Kitchen takes pride in its New Orleans-style cuisine, curated with passion and authenticity. As a black-owned establishment, it’s not just a restaurant; it’s a celebration of culture and community.

This week’s journey to Nolia Kitchen featured highlights like the refreshing Lafreniere Park cocktail, the flavorful Shrimp Bisque, and the Skillet Cornbread.

It’s no surprise that the owner and head chef of Nolia recently earned a James Beard Award nomination, a testament to the culinary excellence that awaits you at Nolia.

For a taste of New Orleans right here in Cincinnati, Nolia Kitchen is the place to be. For more information or to reserve a table, please visit https://noliakitchen.com/

The post Foodie Friday’s: Nolia Kitchen appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

