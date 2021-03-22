Back To Events

Win Goodies, Cash and More at The WIZ “The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event

Easter Egg Express
  • Date/time: March 27th, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
  • Venue: Sawyer Point
  • Address: 705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Radio One Cincinnati and the Law Offices of Blake Maislin are bringing you “The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event, presented by Regeneration Schools and WGU OHIO Saturday, March 27th from 12Noon until 3 pm at Sawyer Point Downtown.

This is a Drive-Thru, Safe and FREE event that includes the opportunity to see the Easter Bunny who will be on-site, receive Easter goodies and other prizes including Blake Maislin will be giving out 1000 candy bars and 5 will have golden tickets worth $444 each.  Masks are a must and this is a touch-less event.

