Win Goodies, Cash and More at The WIZ “The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event

- Date/time: March 27th, 12:00pm to 3:00pm
- Venue: Sawyer Point
- Address: 705 E Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Radio One Cincinnati and the Law Offices of Blake Maislin are bringing you “The Easter Egg Express” Drive-Thru Event, presented by Regeneration Schools and WGU OHIO Saturday, March 27th from 12Noon until 3 pm at Sawyer Point Downtown.
This is a Drive-Thru, Safe and FREE event that includes the opportunity to see the Easter Bunny who will be on-site, receive Easter goodies and other prizes including Blake Maislin will be giving out 1000 candy bars and 5 will have golden tickets worth $444 each. Masks are a must and this is a touch-less event.
