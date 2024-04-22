Celebrity kids have become pop culture’s latest fascination. Watching the offspring of our favorite Hollywood notables develop a personality as they navigate the world is like observing your beloved niece or nephew make exciting milestones in life. As a collective, we’ve adopted the role of over-enthusiastic aunties and uncles cheering our little ones on.
Today’s celebrity kids are much different than the offspring from the 90s and 00s. Until recently, Beyonce and Jay-Z’s talented daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, 12, was the youngest female artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. Her younger sister, Rumi Carter, 6, broke that record with her mom’s eighth album, “Cowboy Carter.”
I don’t know about you, but by age 12, the only record I broke was perfect attendance in Sunday school. It’s easy to cheer celebrity kids on when they boast record-breaking accolades. But it’s equally special to watch them do normal things like attend father-daughter dances or get dressed up in cutesy Halloween costumes.
The late, great Whitney Houston once belted the lyrics, “I believe the children are our future,” and I agree. If you’re as fascinated with celebrity kids as we are, here’s a compilation of 10 of our favorite famous offspring.
10 Celebrity Kids We’re Obsessed With
Future, Sienna, Win & Amora
In the early 2000s, Ciara had the Hip-hop world dancing in the palm of her hands to hits like “Oh” and “1, 2 Step.” Today, she’s transitioned into a role that has her “Goodies” moving to the beat of motherhood. The singer had her first child in 2014 with then-boyfriend Future. After their split, she met and married her husband, Russell Wilson, in 2016. By 2017, Ciara gave birth to the couple’s first child together, Sienna Wilson, in 2017, followed by their second child, Win, in 2020, and their third child, Amora, in 2023.
Titan & Noah
Kelly Rowland alternates between her roles as Black Hollywood’s favorite Barbie doll, America’s sweetheart, former member of the iconic girl group Destiny’s Child, author, actress, wife, and mother. She’s built quite the legacy for herself, but her proudest accomplishment is raising her two boys, Titan, 9, and Noah, 3, with her husband, Tim Witherspoon.
1. Ramone, Rodney, Romelo, and LaiyahSource:for HelloBeautiful
All the musical awards, chart-topping hits, and accolades from our cover star, Monica Denise, do not compare to her role as a mother. “My bond with my children is endless,” she tells us in an exclusive interview. The mother has successfully raised four kids, Ramone, Rodney, Romelo, and Laiyah, who are responsible for the permanent sparkle in her eyes.
2. Iman Tayla & Rue RoseSource:Getty
Teyana Taylor’s evolution from a spoiled teen on “My Sweet Sixteen” to an award-winning actress, creative director, choreographer, and director is the definition of boss moves. Despite her very full plate, Taylor has her hands full with daughters Iman Tayla, 8, and Rue Rose, 3. The girls mirror their mother’s spunky attitude, which makes them fun to watch.
3. The Carter KidsSource:Getty
When Beyonce gave birth to her first child with Jay-Z, the world crowned the trio Hip-Hop’s royal family. Over the years, we’ve watched Blue Ivy Carter, 12, flourish right before our eyes. When they expanded their clan by two with twins Sir and Rumi, 6, it was like watching your favorite team win the Super Bowl. The Carter kids generate so much buzz because of their parents, and the world can’t wait to see who they become!
4. Ivy-Victoria MauriceSource:Getty
Sheryl Lee Ralph has been serving up auntie vibes since the late 90s. Today, the actress, 67, is still making waves in the entertainment industry. When she’s not making us laugh on “Abbott Elementary” she’s giving us fashion inspiration on the red carpet, courtesy of her daughter and stylist, Ivy Victoria Maurice.
5. The Curry KidsSource:Getty
I’m sure Ayesha Curry thought her husband, Steph Curry, would be the star of their growing family thanks to his record-breaking basketball career – then they birthed Riley. The eldest daughter of their growing tribe kept the world engaged because of her witty banter during press conferences and on social media. Now, Riley, 11, manages her role as a big sister to Ryan, 8, Cannon, 5, and the little nuggets brewing in her mother’s belly.
6. AdonisSource:Getty
Some rappers are extra cautious about having children, while others have turned procreation into a sports competition. So when Drake dropped the lyric, “I wasn’t hiding my kid from the world, I was hiding the world from my kid,” he left us gagging. The rap game’s most eligible bachelor is the father of Adonis, 6, a super-cute, curly-haired youngster who has amazing skills on the basketball court.
7. Kaavia JamesSource:Getty
Gabrielle Union opened up regarding her fertility issues in an essay published by TIME from Union’s new book, “You Got Anything Stronger?” She shared that despite her desire to carry her own child, a doctor told her surrogacy was her best option. The actress secured a surrogate, and by November 2018, Kaavia James made her world premiere, stealing the hearts of many with her legendary side-eye.
8. Dia NashSource:Getty
Niecy Nash-Betts is a talented actress, but she is also skilled at making clones of herself. The mother of three did the ultimate copy-and-paste when she gave birth to her youngest daughter, Dia, 24. The gorgeous duo makes us do a double-take every time they step on a red carpet together.