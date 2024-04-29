5 Black-Owned Braiding Hair Companies You Need For The Perfect Protective Style Foundation

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The days are getting longer, the temperatures are rising, and it’s time to start wearing less and going out more — word to Drake. That said, silk press season has served us well, and it’s time to usher in protective style season. After all, tucking your strands away combats the heat and humidity that affects your hair’s health. However, to get your warm weather ‘do in proper formation, relying on Black-owned braiding hair companies is an absolute must.

It’s no secret that the hair world — well, the beauty industry in general — was dominated mainly by our white and Asian counterparts. However, the industry has done a 180, with many Black-owned brands supplying the masses. While these brands have a strong hold on the haircare sector, many are spreading their wings to take over the braiding hair and extensions world.

The biggest grievance protective style mavens have with synthetic braiding extensions is itching and discomfort. Despite prepping your natural tresses with a thorough and nourishing wash day routine, irritation becomes a factor post-install. Unfortunately, the culprit for the discomfort comes from braiding hair extensions itself.

“A lot of chemicals are used to give plastic synthetic hair the same shine, smoothness, and style as human hair extensions,” Ciara Imani May, founder of Rebundle, told InStyle. These ingredients can easily cause a negative reaction on your scalp.”

Although most folks wash their braiding hair with apple cider vinegar to remove impurities before an install, sometimes time is not on your side. So, it’s crucial to opt for braiding extension options that are hypoallergenic and itch-free. And, of course, there are many Black-owned braiding hair companies to choose from. After all, no one understands our wants and needs like we do.

If you’re ready to give your mane TLC during the protective style installation process and beyond, you’re in luck. We’ve compiled five Black-owned braiding hair companies — from synthetic to plant-based — to make your protective style experience an enjoyable one. Happy shopping!

