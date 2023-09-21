5 Times Sanaa Lathan Slayed And Made Us Look For The Fountain Of Youth

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Virgo season continues with Sanaa Lathan. The native New Yorker turned 52 on September 19.

The Love and Basketball star took to Instagram with a fun reel to celebrate her recent trip around the sun. In the post, Sanaa shows off a cute vintage-style all-black look. Sanaa tags the pieces on social media for the fashion girlies looking to re-create the ensemble.

Her shirt is from Belgian designer Ann Demeulemester, and her pants are from Commando. Sanaa tops off the look with designer accessories from Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, and Bottega.

After twirling in the black ensemble, Sanaa has a little fun in front of the camera. The Best Man Holiday actress turns and shows off her dance moves and “good energy.” Sanaa’s skin is on glow, and her hair is on a “flowy flex” during the reel.

See the birthday post here.

Over the years, Sanaa has made headlines for her gorgeous skin, healthy hair, and overall refusal to age. We’ve been asking ‘Sis for the cheat codes for years.

In honor of her September birthday – and the many times she has proven she is the holder of the fountain of youth – we share a few of our favorite looks from the actress, advocate, and artist.

Scroll below to see more slays from Sanaa Lathan. And join us in wishing the ageless beauty, “Happy Birthday!”

