Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Not surprisingly, there’s always been talk when it comes to the dating life of perfectly-seasoned actress Nia Long — literally, just look at her! — even at the golden age of 52 years old. However, she recently sparked some major talk about her teenage love life after a clip from an interview resurfaced of The Best Man screen siren admitting that she had a 30-year-old boyfriend at the time.

…..Oh, and he got her mom’s consent! Watch below for the jaw-dropping reveal:

RELATED: Inside Her Story: Older Men Dating Much Younger Women

As you can tell from the gasps from the audience heard in the background, Long’s moment of honesty wasn’t exactly met with open arms. For the record, Nia explains that she, in her words, “wasn’t the girl that ever went to prom” and that her Oman-raised ex-boyfriend “was so good” and also “kind” to her. “He did it the right way,” she exclaimed, elaborating by adding, “He went to [my mom] and he said ‘I love your daughter and I want to date your daughter.’” Mom’s response? “Well, if that’s who you love, baby…”

Yeah, we’re scratching our heads right along with you! However, there are a few things to consider here. Nia said she was a teenager, but never gave the exact age she was when dating her much-older Omani man. The actress was born in Brooklyn and raised in California, where the age of consent is 17 years old and 18 years old, respectively. Her first comment about “prom” alludes to the timeframe being closer to 17 or 18, maybe even 19, but the decade-plus age gap between them either way still raises questions for us. She also mentions that through his hair salon business, she was taught lessons on how to tap into her femininity in terms of haircare and makeup. Given these mitigating factors — she’s happy, mom’s happy and he’s giving her tips on womanhood! — could it ever be cool to be a cradle-robber?

Take some time to really think about it — and no, anyone 16 or under would *never* be acceptable for an adult relationship — and let us know your thoughts when it comes to age gaps, consent and dating someone older/younger in general. A few people on social media already got the conversation started regarding Nia Long’s past relationship — see below for some standout reactions:

Age Ain’t…What?! Nia Long Sparks Consent Debate Over 30-Year-Old Boyfriend As A Teen was originally published on blackamericaweb.com