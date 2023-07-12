Listen Live
Amazon Prime Day 2023 Ends Tonight: Here’s the Best Tech Deals!

Published on July 12, 2023

It’s officially Christmas in July!

With roughly 310 million active users worldwide, it’s likely that you’re a fan of Amazon Prime. Their unbeatable deals and speedy shipping is back and better than ever!

See: 10 Beauty Items To Check Out For Amazon Prime Day

 

The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day is one you don’t want to miss! Buyers have to act fast before the clock strikes midnight, so we’ve done some digging for you to find some of the best tech and electronic deals on the site!

Simply search the item name on Amazon.com, catch the deal, and add to cart!

1. Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon Fire Stick Source:Amazon.com

Amazon Fire Stick amazon fire stick

2. Apple Watch

Apple Watch Source:Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 

3. Ring Doorbell Camera

Ring Doorbell Camera Source:Kimberly P. Mitchell/ Detriot Free Press

Amazon Ring Doorbell camera

4. Laptops: HP Chromebook, Microsoft, Acer, Lenovo, Etc.

Laptops: HP Chromebook, Microsoft, Acer, Lenovo, Etc. Source:Getty

5. Smart TVs: Amazon, Toshiba, Samsung, LG, Sony

Smart TVs: Amazon, Toshiba, Samsung, LG, Sony Source:Samsung Electronics

6. Tablets: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung, Etc.

Tablets: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung, Etc. Source:Apple iPad Air

7. Apple AirPods

Apple AirPods Source:Apple AirPods (Third Generation)

