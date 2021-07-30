HomeNews

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars aka Silk Sonic Drop “Skate” Video, Twitter Approves

Posted July 30, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Silk Sonic Skate video

Source: YouTube / YouTuube


Silk Sonic has been riding high on the wave of just one song, “Leave The Door Open,” until now. The duo of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars just dropped a new single and corresponding video for a lush tune called “Skate,” and Twitter thoroughly approves.

“In a room full of dimes you would be 100 dollars If being fine was a crime, girl, they’d lock your lil’ fine ass up in a tower,” sings Anderson .Paak over Jeremy Sullivan production that definitely gives off Gamble and Huff and their Philadelphia sound.

Watch the Bruno Mars and Florent Dechard-directed video for “Skate” below, which has plenty of skating, of course.

The new clip has been received with overwhelmingly positive responses on social media. We compiled some of the more enthusiastic reactions, for archival purposes.

 

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars aka Silk Sonic Drop “Skate” Video, Twitter Approves  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Latest
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 3 months ago
04.24.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 4 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 4 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 5 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 6 months ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 7 months ago
01.02.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 9 months ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 9 months ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
01.30.21

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 10 months ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close