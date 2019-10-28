CLOSE
Apple FINALLY Announces AirPods Pro, Twitter Reacts To The New Clout Pods

Rumors have been swirling about Apple’s AirPods Pro since last June. Since then, we have seen an update to the original AirPods and dropped two new Beats headphones. Today (Oct.28), the tech giant FINALLY announced the high-end version of its wireless earbuds.

What sets the AirPods Pro aside from the lower-end model is the fact that it features Active Noise Cancellation, an all-new design, and immersive sound.  Apple boasts the AirPods Pro are even more lightweight than the original model and will now have three silicone ear tips that contours to the user’s ears. The silicone tips help provide a superior seal that ensures the AirPods Pro delivers immersive sound.

The AirPods Pro also utilizes an innovative vent system that aims to equalize pressure, to help minimize the discomfort most in-ear-headphone users experience. The Pros will also be sweat-and-water resistant like the regular AirPods as well, making them perfect everyday physical actives and your workouts.

With the help of Adaptive EQ, the AirPods Pro deliver “superior sound quality” by automatically tuning the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of the user’s ear. This results in a vibrant and immersive listening experience. The custom high dynamic range the AirPods Pro features promises to extend battery life and at the same time, produces “pure, clean sound.”

Speaking of battery life, Apple states the AirPods Pro will deliver the same excellent battery life as the original AirPods giving users up to five hours of listening time. With Active Noise-Cancellation mode active, the AirPods Pro will provide up to four and a half hours of listening time. You will also get up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge, according to Apple. Paired with the charging case, the AirPods Pro can deliver up to 24 hours of listening time and over 18 hours of talk time.

Other features users can look forward to after they spend $249 on the AirPods Pro is voice-activated Siri, audio sharing, announce messages, transparency mode, and the Ear Tip Fit Test. The new high-end arrives on Oct. 30 via apple.com. Twitter had thoughts about Apple’s latest clout accessory if you thought AirPod owners were bougie before way till these bad boys drop. You can see the reactions

