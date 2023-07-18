Bengals & Browns Fans Beef Over ‘New’ White Helmets For Cleveland

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Browns revealed their ‘new’ white helmets for the 2023 season, but Cincinnati Bengals fans have a lot to say about the recent uniform update for their in-state rivals!

The Bengals, however, in September 2022, brought out their all-new, white-on-white color rush uniforms that took the league by storm. Almost immediately Cincinnati had the hottest uni in the NFL, and their play on the field certainly added to the hype.

But did the Browns really copy the Bengals in adopting the new white color scheme?

Not exactly.

The Browns originally wore white helmets when they first became a franchise all the way back in 1946. Just six years later they adopted the orange helmet.

The Browns will rock the new helmets for a total of three games in the upcoming 2023 season. The helmets will accompany the white throwback uniforms the team wore in the 2021 season. The three games will be Week 2 in Pittsburgh, Week 6 at home against San Francisco, and Week 17 at home on Thursday night against the Jets.

Did you know that the Browns wore white helmets during their first six years as a team? They officially switched to orange in 1952.

Either way, Twitter doesn’t always care about history. Browns and Bengals fans have been at each other’s heels for years, and today’s new unveiling has the two sides chirping at each other again all over Twitter!