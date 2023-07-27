Here Are The 8 Best Chili Dogs In Cincinnati! #NationalChiliDogDay

Today, July 27th is National Chili Dog Day!
We all know that Cincinnati loves its chili, so it’s only natural that chili dogs are a big deal here as well. But the question that begs to be answered is where exactly in the Queen City can you find the best, most delicious chili dog in town!?
Keep scrolling to find out!
We’ve turned to Yelp to locate the most searched and most liked restaurants that serve chili dogs in the Greater Cincinnati area. If you’ve visited any of these restaurants in the past make sure to let us know what you agree and disagree with down in the comments!
1. Mr. Genes Dog House
Perhaps the best reviews for chili dogs in Cincinnati come from Mr. Genes Dog House! Found at 3703 Beekman Street, the 44 reviews give them a rating of 4.5 stars! Known for its varying menu with good prices, fans of Chicago-style hotdogs will also find Mr. Genes to be a truly quality dog! To visit their website CLICK HERE.
2. Camp Washington Chili
With more than 80 years in business, and over 270 reviews on Yelp, Camp Washinton Chili has another high-quality chili dog in the Queen City! As one Yelp reviewer put it, “This is considered one of the best and most famous chili parlors in Cincinnati and maybe the country”! You can find Camp Washinton Chili at 3005 Colerain Ave in Camp Washington. To visit their website CLICK HERE.
3. Skyline Chili
With perhaps the most iconic name for chili in the Midwest, Skyline Chili currently sits third on Yelp’s list of the best chili dogs in Cincinnati! With several locations across the area, the best way to find one close to you – and to see their awesome menu – is to CLICK HERE!
4. The Root Beer Stand
Previously ranked as number 12 in the top 100 places to visit in Cincinnati, The Root Beer Stand is a true area landmark. Constructed in 1957 and originally opening as the A & W Root Beer Stand, this hidden treasure has some of the best chili in town! Which, of course, means that their chili dogs are off the hook! Located at 11566 Reading Rd, to check out their full website CLICK HERE.
5. Pleasant Ridge Chili
Another chart top performer of chili dogs in Cincinnati is Pleasant Ridge Chili! With great Yelp reviews, this restaurant offers, aside from chili dogs, pizza, wings, and all the fixings! Found at 6032 Montgomery Rd, to check out their full menu CLICK HERE.
6. Price Hill Chili
Price Hill Chili roars in at number 6 on our list, but let us tell you, their reviews are top-notch! Known for their cheese coneys and Big Sam Burger, Price Hill Chili in ingrained in Cincinnati culture as anything else! Found at 4920 Glenway Ave., to check out Price Hill Chili’s menu and to order online CLICK HERE.
7. Dixie Chili
Known by many as the OG of Cincinnati chili, Dixie Chili was originally set up all the way back in 1929! With an amazing staff, and equally amazing waffle fries, the chili dogs at Dixie are an absolutely knockout! For a full list of locations, and to check out their mouth-watering menu, CLICK HERE.
8. Milkman
With a menu that would rival any eatery across the country, Milkman is another place in Cincinnati that sports a mean chili dog! Infamously known as a place with “boozy shakes, juicy burgers, and speedy service”, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better Queen City chili dog on National Chili Dog Day!