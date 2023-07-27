Here Are The 8 Best Chili Dogs In Cincinnati! #NationalChiliDogDay

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today, July 27th is National Chili Dog Day!

We all know that Cincinnati loves its chili, so it’s only natural that chili dogs are a big deal here as well. But the question that begs to be answered is where exactly in the Queen City can you find the best, most delicious chili dog in town!?

Keep scrolling to find out!

We’ve turned to Yelp to locate the most searched and most liked restaurants that serve chili dogs in the Greater Cincinnati area. If you’ve visited any of these restaurants in the past make sure to let us know what you agree and disagree with down in the comments!