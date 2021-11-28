HomeNews

Boston Celtics Burger Enes Kanter Changing Name To Enes Kanter Freedom

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Brooklyn Nets Vs Boston Celtics At TD Garden

Source: Boston Globe / Getty


Enes Kanter has been on one lately, coming for NBA greats like LeBron James and Michael Jordan—saying they’re basically not woke enough. The Boston Celtics center is staying on brand by reportedly changing his name to Enes Kanter Freedom.

NBA reporter Shams Charania first reported the news. Kanter will become the University of Kentucky (by way of Turkey) product’s middle name while “Freedom” will be his proper last name. Interestingly, Kanter is set to become a U.S. citizen and will be sworn in on Monday (Nov. 29).

Interestingly, the jersey he rocked during the NBA Bubble due to the COVID-19 epidemic will now be his proper jersey. except for the number. Expect said jersey to be a hot seller off g.p.

As you can imagine, Twitter has all the opinions. See some of the best in the gallery.

Boston Celtics Burger Enes Kanter Changing Name To Enes Kanter Freedom  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4. Zing!

5.

6. Getting props from Sen. Rick Scott can’t be a net positive…

7.

8.

9.

10. The guy is dedicated…

Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 3 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 7 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 8 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 8 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close