Cardi B Claps Back at Cheating Rumors: ‘Don’t Believe That Country Man’

Offset was noted posting to his instagram story a message to his followers accusing his wife Cardi B of being unfaithful in their union.

The instagram story was screenshot and rapidly spread across social media before Offset could even think to delete it. Well, word made its way to Cardi B about her alleged fornications, and she responded the only way she knows how to: classy, with a New York attitude.

Cardi B held a twitter space where she responded to Offsets accusations, quickly putting the rumors to rest. “Don’t pay attention to that country man y’all” Cardi B said. As the space began with her singing, she then proceeded to explain that her high-profile would have caused the media to erupt if she was seen out with another person, as she claims men cannot keep their mouths closed.

“Let’s be real, I’m Cardi B. If I was giving this p**** to anybody, it would be out, I’m not just anybody. Can’t f*** with no regular degular schmegular, ’cause they gon’ tell the world. ” Cardi B Explained. “And I can’t f*** nobody in the industry, ’cause they gon tell too.”.

