Today is the day Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas was born.
Source: Ari Perilstein / Getty
In honor of the TLC singer’s 48th birthday, we’ve rounded up a few of the ageless stunner’s flyest moments.
Cassius Gems: 18 of Chilli’s Hottest Moments
was originally published on
cassiuslife.com
1. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
2. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
3. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
4. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
5. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
6. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
7. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
8. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
9. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
10. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
11. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
12. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
13. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
14. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
15. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
16. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
17. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty
18. Happy Birthday, Chilli! 18 of Her Hottest Moments
Source:Getty