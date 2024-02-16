Celebrity All-Star Game 2024 Highlights

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Celebrity All-Star game was as awesome as it looked on TV.

Fans in Indianapolis and all over the world watched the LED glass court come to life for the first time over the weekend in Lucas Oil Stadium.

The court was able to change and do things many never thought was possible such as stars tracking players during play, the court changing its complete look during the game, and the court creating specific spots for players to shoot to earn more points for their team.

Stars such as Micah Parsons, Conor Daly, Kai Cenat, Jennifer Hudson, Metta World Peace, Adam Blackstone, and many more competed against each other in the game.

Other stars also got involved such as 50 cent and Lil Wayne.

Micah Parsons and C.J. Stroud were not shy to be the scorers of their designated teams. Micah Parsons led all players in scoring with 37-point and 16-rebounds. That also allowed him to be MVP.

Puka Nacua definitely threw down the best dunk of the event and Jewell Loyd hit the first 4-point shot. (See below)

Final score was Team Shannon 100 and Team Stephen A 91

Much more than that happened so check out below the best highlight and photos from the 2024 Celebrity All-Star game!

