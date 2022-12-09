HomeFeature Story

Check Out Photos From The Star-Studded ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

The highly-anticipated return of “Avatar” is closer than fans may imagine. The star-studded world premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: The Way of Water” was held Wednesday (Dec. 7) evening at London’s Leicester Square. Check out a gallery of the cast and attendees inside.

The screening brought the fantasy world of Avatar to life with its all star cast and crew. Some attendees included cast members  Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Joel David Moore, Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Jack Champion, Brendan Cowell, Bailey Bass, director, producer, writer and editor James Cameron and producer Jon Landau.

Other celebrity guests included John Boyega, who attended with cast member Joel David Moore. He was pleasantly taking photos with fans on and off the red carpet.

The entire cast, crew and world premiere attendees were blessed with a sneak peek of the film before it opens in theaters on Friday, Dec. 16. They were serenaded by an orchestra on stage and the stars of the film gathered to talk candidly about the years-long making of the movie.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive,  and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

Check out a gallery from the world premiere below:

Check Out Photos From The Star-Studded ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ World Premiere  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Zoe Saldaña

Zoe Saldaña Source:Courtesy of Disney

2. Trinity Jo-Li Bliss

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss Source:Courtesy of Disney

3. Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet Source:Courtesy of Disney

4. The Cast & Crew At The World Premiere

The Cast & Crew At The World Premiere Source:Courtesy of Disney

5. Bailey Bass

Bailey Bass Source:Courtesy of Disney

6. A Live Orchestra

A Live Orchestra Source:Courtesy of Disney

7. Saldaña Hit The Carpet

Saldaña Hit The Carpet Source:Courtesy of Disney

8. Joel David Moore

Joel David Moore Source:Courtesy of Disney

9. Joel Brought John Boyega With Him

Joel Brought John Boyega With Him Source:Courtesy of Disney

10. James Cameron & His Wife Suzy

James Cameron & His Wife Suzy Source:Courtesy of Disney

11. Jamie Flatters

Jamie Flatters Source:Courtesy of Disney

12. Stephen Lang

Stephen Lang Source:Courtesy of Disney

13. Jack Champion

Jack Champion Source:Courtesy of Disney

14. Trinity Looked Beautiful

Trinity Looked Beautiful Source:Courtesy of Disney

15. Yes to the Dress, Bailey!

Yes to the Dress, Bailey! Source:Courtesy of Disney

16. Picture Perfect

Picture Perfect Source:Courtesy of Disney

17. Sigourney Weaver

Sigourney Weaver Source:Courtesy of Disney

18. Sam Worthington & His Wife Lara

Sam Worthington & His Wife Lara Source:Courtesy of Disney
Close