D.L. Hughley Claps Back At Kanye West After The Rapper Threaten Him On Instagram

D.L. Hughley clapped back at Kanye West after the award-winning rapper went to Instagram to voice his displeasure on the comedian/radio host’s thoughts on his posts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.  In an interview with Vlad TV, Hughley spoke on Ye’s excessive posting of Kardashian, saying he is “stalking” her. Hughley told Vlad:

“I think that I’ve watched too many times when things like that happened and a woman or somebody is not believed. And then things escalate. He is stalking her. You can think it’s cute. If it was my daughter, I’d do something about it. I don’t think it’s funny. I think that you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things. And society laughs it off because they say, ‘Well, she’s showing her ass all the time and he’s this and he’s that.’

In since-deleted Instagram posts, Kanye called Hughley a “drug addict” and said, “I can afford to hurt you.”

 

Hughley responded to Kanye’s IG posts in a set of tweets you can see below.

