Fans React To ‘The Idol’s’ Unexpected Season Finale One Episode Sooner Than Expected

HBO’s “The Idol” will come to a screeching halt after only five episodes in its first season. News of the season finale came about after Sunday night’s episode. Fans were left with joy and disappointment after becoming invested in the show’s brief run. Read more details and check out fan reactions inside.

Some fans already found the show quite cringey. While others quickly became invested in the characters, portrayed by Lily -Rose Depp and Abel Tesfaye, and the conversation the series has created around artists mental health, cult practices and the music industry at large. It looks like the controversy has caught up to the Sam Levinson created show as viewers were told that the season finale would be airing next week. Though Deadline previously reported, it would be a six-episode series.

This unexpected announcement made fans question how the series could tie up all of its loose ends in one more hour-long episode.

“Seriously, all that drama and controversy for just 5 episodes??? ! I feel like I wasted my time watching The Idol,” they continued. “Very, very Disappointed .”

The network didn’t go into details about the show’s abrupt cancelation, but fans can assume its based upon reactions of the show so far.

“It’s in my opinion that The Idol isn’t going to have a season 2,” one person wrote. “I think the powers that be didn’t want to ‘allegedly announce’ the strong possibility of it not coming back cause it would stop people from finishing up the now-labeled limited series.”

Another reason could be that the show’s original director Amy Semetz and showrunner Joe Epstein left the HBO series more than 80 percent through production. It left Levinson taken on both roles and changing the direction of the series all together.

Rolling Stone previously reported that The Weeknd and Levinson replaced the feminist-leaning storylines with what one production member called “rape fantasy.”

Page Six also reported that the show was meant to be a limited series in the first place.

“This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series,” a source told Page Six.

Many insiders revealed that The Weeknd’s “egomaniacal” behavior on set was “not an ideal experience” that anyone is particularly “eager to repeat.”

As viewership continues to decline, the network still hasn’t made its final decision about a second season.

“The Idol” Season 1 finale premieres on Max Sunday, July 2.

Fans React To ‘The Idol’s’ Unexpected Season Finale One Episode Sooner Than Expected was originally published on globalgrind.com