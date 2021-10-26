Floyd Mayweather Shows Support For Kyrie Irving, MAGA Twitter & Anti Vaxxers Salute Him

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The tacky champ is back in the news. This time, he clearly doesn’t understand the concept of a pandemic and working together as a country to get out of it.

Retired champion Floyd Mayweather has never taken a loss in the ring, but he stays getting knocked down when it comes to logic. Already getting dragged showing big homophobic vibes by denying a young fan a photo op because of his painted nails, the boxer decided now it would be a good time to defend Kyrie Irving.

Mayweather shared a video of himself reading a message to Irving showing support for the benched NBA superstar who is currently not allowed to play because NYC protocols require Irving to be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a roughly one-minute clip, the boxer said absolutely nothing, relying on the same tired talking points like “freedom of choice” that anti-vaxxers and those against mandates put in place to protect people have railed against.

In the caption for the clip, he flexes big heada** energy writing:

“Choice is defined as an act of selecting or making a decision when faced with two or more possibilities. America gave us the choice to take the vaccine or not take the vaccine. As time moves on, that choice is gradually being stripped from us.”

“Kyrie, what’s up?” Mayweather begins in the video. “I know you’re going through a lot. We had a chance to hang out in 2016 when you represented America when you represented the red, white, and blue. You only want to be treated fair. America is the land of the free: freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and supposedly freedom to choose,” Mayweather continued. “Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man.”

“A free mind makes his own choices, and a slave mind follows the crowd,” he ridiculously stated. “Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world.”

He wrapped up silliness by speaking directly to Irving, saying, “It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say enough is enough. Respect for you, Kyrie,” he concluded, “and power to the people.”

Floyd might believe he’s on the right side of history here, but when you have the MAGA crowd and anti-vaxxers like Candace Owens waving their pom-poms for you, you are BIG WRONG.

Sighs, some of these Black male professional athletes are letting us down big time.

You can peep more reactions to Floyd Mayweather’s video below.

Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

Floyd Mayweather Shows Support For Kyrie Irving, MAGA Twitter & Anti Vaxxers Salute Him was originally published on cassiuslife.com