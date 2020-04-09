CLOSE
Husband of Grandmother Who Mistakenly Invited Teen To Thanksgiving Dies Of Coronavirus

Posted 19 hours ago

Tributes are pouring in Thursday after the husband of a viral Arizona grandmother died of coronavirus.

Wanda Dench, who has since recovered from COVID-19, gained viral fame in 2016 after mistakenly inviting a stranger to Thanksgiving Dinner. The news of Lonnie Dench’s death was shared on social media by that Thanksgiving stranger turned family friend, Jamal Hinton.

On April 2, Hinton posted photos of himself with Lonnie and Wanda on Twitter, sharing their diagnosis. Early Thursday, he revealed Lonnie passed away on Sunday, April 5.

“Wanda told me all the love and support he was receiving put a huge smile on his face so I thank every single one of you guys for that,” he tweeted. “Also for those asking Wanda is not sick.”

“RIP Lonnie” was the number one trending topic in the world on Twitter at the time of this posting. We compiled some of the reactions to his passing below.

Source: Newsweek

Husband of Grandmother Who Mistakenly Invited Teen To Thanksgiving Dies Of Coronavirus  was originally published on 92q.com

