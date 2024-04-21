Lincoln Ware & The Buzz Presents: Spring Fling [PHOTOS]

was full of giveaways, line dancing, libations, and! It all went down Saturday, April 20th at the. The night wrapped with a fantastic performance by The Second Wind Band. Thank you to everyone who came out to kick off the new season with Lincoln Ware, DJ Vader, The BUZZ, and the entire Radio One Cincinnati family! We would also like to congratulate all the winners of The Buzz Goodie Bags and tickets to the 2024 Cincinnati Music Festival

Keep scrolling to check out what you missed at Spring Fling…





