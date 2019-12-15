CLOSE
MAGA MMA Fighter Colby Covington Got His Jaw Broken By Black Man, Twitter Praises The Fade

Posted 18 hours ago

Kamaru Usman v Colby Covington

Source: Steve Marcus / Getty


Ya love to see it. On Saturday night (Dec. 14) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, MAGA friendly MMA fighter Colby Covington got his ass whipped and his jaw broken by Kamaru Usman, who happens to be a Black man.

UFC 245: Usman v Covington

Source: Chris Unger / Getty


It was a 5th round TKO for Usman, who put Covington on the mat with a powerful left hand, at the main event of UFC 245.

Before the fade, Covington had been talking big sh*t. But nothing more egregious than embracing a co-sign from Cheeto Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and  Eric Trump.

Welp, that tweet didn’t age very well.

Reports ESPN:

It was the second-latest stoppage in a title fight in UFC history and came in a very close fight up until that point. Covington did very well in the early rounds, while Usman rallied in the third and fourth.

After the third round, Covington told his corner that he believed he had a broken jaw. Covington was transported to the hospital following the fight, and a UFC spokesperson said it was determined that Covington “suffered a non-displaced midline mandible fracture.”

The end came in the fifth when Usman dropped Covington with a right hand. Covington got to his feet, but Usman dropped him with another right. Usman closed in and flurried on the ground with hammer fists as Covington attempted a takedown. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in to call it a TKO, a call Covington protested immediately afterward and later on Twitter, saying Goddard “robbed” him and “robbed the people of a fair fight.”

Or, the ref saved Covington’s life, but whatevs. Usman came through the get back.

Usman said afterward that his victory isn’t just for him, but for everyone, mentioning the country of Brazil, which Covington has described as a “dump” and the residents of which he has called “filthy animals.”

“This one is for the whole entire world right now,” Usman said.

The Las Vegas crowd, though, was pro-Covington throughout the bout, chanting “Colby!” and “USA!” Usman is an American citizen and longtime U.S. resident but was born in Nigeria.

Usman retained his UFC welterweight title. Maybe more importantly he inspired righteous Twitter for a gang of jokes—#MAGAJAW is trending. Peep the best slander below.

UFC 245: Usman v Covington

Source: Jeff Bottari / Getty

Photos
