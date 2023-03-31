Megan Thee Stallion Throws 1st Pitch At Houston Astros Home Opener, Twitter Gets Thirsty

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Megan Thee Stallion is always proud to represent her hometown of Houston, Texas, and last night she did it on one of sport’s biggest stages.

The Houstonian took the mound at Minute Maid Park to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the Houston Astros’ home opener.

After some practicing within the stadium, the hot girl emerged onto the field rocking an Astros jersey that she tied into a crop top with the number 222 inscribed on the back, with her last name Pete atop it.

She completed the outfit with skin-tight white pants and a crisp pair of Billie Eilish’s Nike Air Force 1. The 28-year-old also rocked two chains, one with a diamond-encrusted “Hot Girl” pendant.

After stepping up and yelling, “I’m scared,” she threw a pitch to Astros infielder David Hensley that went a little left, but she still impressably made it to the batter’s box. She then posed for a quick photo with Hensley and Astros’ mascot, Orbit.

Since Tory Lanez was convicted on three felony charges stemming from shooting Meg, she took some time away from the spotlight but has since reemerged at events like the Oscars and The Hollywood Reporter & Jimmy Choo’s Power Stylists dinner.

Not only was she styled by Law Roach, but she also praised him amid his retirement announcement.

“He’s the best. Like, I’m so upset that he’s going away right now because I need him. The world needs him. But he’s amazing, and we appreciate him so much,” she told THR. “We don’t have a business relationship. It’s more like family. I’m still going to bother him, and he’s not going to stop being my family. He’s just not going to be in my closet.”

Twitter goes crazy anytime Meg makes a public appearance and is always quick to compliment her body.

See the hilarious reactions to Meg throwing out the first pitch at the Astros game below:

