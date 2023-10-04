National Taco Day: 10 Spots in Cincy for The Best Tacos

October 4th isand what better way to celebrate than by indulging in some of Cincinnati’s most mouthwatering taco creations? We’ve curated a list of the city’s top 10 taco restaurants that promise to satisfy all your taco cravings and more. From authentic street tacos to innovative, fusion-inspired delights, Cincy’s taco scene has something for every palate. Ready to explore our taco treasures?

1. Olla Covington Source:other Olla Covington is located at the corner of W 12th St. in Covington Kentucky— just several minutes away from Downtown Cincinnati. This charming eatery is renowned for its delectable Birria tacos, weekend brunches, and cheap drink specials. Check them out on Instagram at @olla_cov

2. Taqueria Mercado Source:other Taqueria Mercado is located Downtown across from the Main Library at 100 E 8th St. This corner restaurant is great for speedy quick service, vast menu options, and delicious margaritas with plenty of seating available taqueriamercado.com

3. Gomez Salsa Source:Gomez Salsa With convenient locations in OTR and Walnut Hills, Gomez Salsa is a hotspot for both visitors and locals. Famous for their heavy Turtles – a must-try for anyone stopping by. Gomez has fully customizable entrees, allowing you to craft the meal of your dreams. And if you’re in the mood, take a swig of one of their interesting shots gomezsalsa.com

4. Jorge’s Taco Truck Source:Jorge's Tacos Nestled at a gas station in Hyde Park on Erie Avenue, Jorge’s Taco is a Cincy food truck sensation known for its scrumptious and authentic Birria tacos. Whether you’re in the mood for a quick bite or planning an event, Jorge’s Taco has your back, offering catering services that will leave your guests craving more. Check out Jorge’s Taco’s orderjorgestacotruck.com/

5. El Asadero Bar & Mexican Grill Source:El Asadero Bar & Mexican Grill If you’re looking to eat and turn up, El Asadero Bar & Mexican Grill is the place for you. Located in Forest Park, El Asadero is the perfect party and dining combo. As the sun sets, a DJ hops on and a dancing robot roams the restaurant as you dive into their extensive menu, featuring both Mexican and American dishes. Don’t forget to start with their delicious appetizers! elasaderombg.com/

6. Mazunte Centro Source:Mazunte Centro Located on Main St. Downtown— Mazunte Centro brings the streets of Mexico to Cincinnati. This low-key spot is known for its authentic street tacos and a range of delectable dips that pair perfectly with their fresh, flavorful offerings mazuntecentro.com/

7. Los Potrillos Source:Los Potrillos You’ll find Los Potrillos on the bustling Ludlow Ave in Clifton. Their specialty? Delicious fajitas that keep locals coming back for more. Plus, they offer great drink specials to complement your meal los-potrillos.wixsite.com/home

8. Cancun Mexican Restaurant Source:DoorDash With various locations across the city, Cancun is a go-to spot for its Jumbo Margaritas, accessible menu, and open availability. Their extensive menu boasts classic Mexican & American dishes, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Find a Cancun location near you!

9. Lalo Source:LALO Sitting at 26 W Court St., the aesthetically pleasing Lalo, is a restaurant that combines Asian and Mexican flavors in a fusion feast for your taste buds. With lively music and a small atmosphere, it’s certainly a unique dining experience lalocincinnati.com/