Nelly & Ashanti Are Back Together Again: Check Out The Couple Through The Years [Gallery]

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nelly and Ashanti are officially back together. The couple have reunited after they first dated back in 2003. Learn more about their relationship timeline and check out a gallery of the hot couple through the years inside.

Nashanti is what we’ll call the together-again couple. The Grammy award-winning artists have had a loving relationship since they began dating in 2003. Now, after breaking up a decade later, they are trying at their love again. Though Nelly and Ashanti always kept it pretty modest early on in their relationship and amidst their split, these days there’s nothing shy about their love. The cute couple has been seen celebrating each other’s birthdays, out and about at the Usher concert and enjoying their newfound time with one another.

They never opened up about the status of their relationship before. Back in 2010, Nelly spoke about their relationship on DJ Vlad’s VladTV. DJ Vlad asked how he felt about their rumored breakup and Nelly kindly responded that calling it a split would be admitting they were together, which was something neither ever admitted to.

“To me, our relationship has been based in the media because there’s nothing we ever said about it,” the “Hot in Herre” rapper said. “People tend to put us together and then they split us up whenever they fee l… we find it funny. We just look and whatever the media says, I guess we roll with!”

Back in September 2023, Nelly actually confirmed the speculation that the two had reconciled during an appearance on the Boss Moves with Rasheeda show streaming on Philo. “I think it surprised both of us,” he said. The same day that news of their rekindled romance broke, Ashanti attended the 2023 MTV VMAs and touted a personalized clutch printed with a photo of her and her boo, Nelly.

From the moment they first met in 2003 at a Grammy Awards press conference to their first red carpet appearance together in June 2023, these two are seemingly enjoying this fresh start and public outpouring of love.

From how they met to their recent reunion, check out a timeline of Nelly and Ashanti’s flourishing relationship below:

Nelly & Ashanti Are Back Together Again: Check Out The Couple Through The Years [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com