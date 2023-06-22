Notable NBA Players Who Attended HBCUs

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

With the arrival of another NBA Draft comes the unfortunate truth that this is another year in which not a single prospect from a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) is projected to be selected by any of the 30 teams in the world’s most popular professional basketball league.

That is true in spite of a number of players who competed at HBCUs having left their indelible mark on the NBA.

According to HBCU Gameday, two players who attended HBCUs were invited to participate in last month’s G-League Elite camp in front of NBA scouts and executives. And Isaiah Burke, a point guard who starred for Morgan State University, took part in the 2023 NBA Draft Workouts for the Washington Wizards.

But that seems to be the extent of the buzz around HBCU players in this year’s NBA Draft. In an indication of the mock drafts posted online, none, including ESPN’s, have a single HBCU player listed.

Previously, perennial all-star point guard Chris Paul renewed attention to the intersection of HBCUs and the NBA when he graduated last year from Winston-Salem State University.

Aside from the fact that Paul decided to go back to school while still playing professionally to complete his unfinished degree, his graduation from an HBCU places a spotlight on other NBA players who also attended historically Black colleges and universities.

Paul has deep ties to WSSU. Both of his parents, Robin and Charles Paul, attended the school. He has also hosted a star-studded charity basketball game at the school that included his fellow NBA stars, including Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Kevin Durant, and has donated $25,000 to WSSU’s athletic program through his philanthropic organization, the Chris Paul Foundation.

“Everyone in my family went to HBCUs except for me,” said Paul at the time. “If you grow up in the South, you’re going to have that culture and DNA in you so for me it’s just been about trying to give a voice to the voiceless. Everyone doesn’t always know about HBCUs and why they were created. I’m just trying to bring attention to them.”

It also can’t be forgotten that Paul enrolled at Winston-Salem State University during an election year in part to help ensure that HBCU students exercise their right to vote. He joined forces with two NBA players to provide transportation for students to get to the polls.

Paul said he was dedicated to utilizing his platform and resources to spread awareness about the importance of HBCUs and create opportunities for students within the HBCU community.

While other NBA players attended HBCUs, none has ever done it while playing professionally.

Here’s a look at other NBA players who attended HBCUs. Who are we forgetting?

