Celebrity Members of Omega Psi Phi

Omega Psi Phi was founded on November 17, 1911 on the campus of Howard University by Edgar Amos Love, Oscar James Cooper and Frank Coleman. The name was derived from the initials of the Greek phrase Omega Psi Phi meaning, “friendship is essential to the soul.” That phrase was also selected as the motto for the fraternity.
Motto: “Friendship is Essential to the Soul”
Colors: Purple and Gold
Symbol: Lamp
Here is a list of some celebrity members below:
1. Tom JoynerSource:relam@radio-one.com
Lambda Epsilon
2. Rickey SmileySource:Reach Media
Psi Rho
3. D.L. HughleySource:Urban One
D.L. Hughley is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi.
4. Wanya Morris (L)Source:Getty
Special Intake (Tau Tau)
5. AJ Calloway (R)Source:Getty
Tau Chi
6. Terrance JSource:Getty
Mu Psi
7. Jesse JacksonSource:Getty
Pi Psi
8. Shaquille O’NealSource:Leroy Hamilton for SHAQUILLE’S /AEG / L.A. LIVE - Capra Photography
Grand Chapter
(Special Intake)
9. Michael Jordan (L)Source:Getty
Omicron Alpha
10. Langston HughesSource:Getty
Beta
11. Joe TorrySource:Joe Torry
Joe Torry is a member of Omega Psi Phi.
12. Anthony Anderson
Anthony Anderson is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi.
13. George ClintonSource:Getty
George Clinton is an honorary member of Omega Psi Phi.
14. Charlie WardSource:Getty
15. Ed “Too Tall” JonesSource:Getty
16. Mo VaughnSource:Getty
17. Steve McNairSource:Getty
18. Vince CarterSource:Getty
19. Bill CosbySource:Getty
Beta Alpha Alpha
20. Mark DuperSource:Getty
21. Keith JacksonSource:Getty
22. Cedric “Cornbread” MaxwellSource:Getty
23. Earl GravesSource:Getty
24. Bayard RustinSource:Getty
25. Steve HarveySource:Facebook Watch
Special Intake (Tau Tau)