is now a Jet!

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets reach an agreement on a deal to send the four-time MVP to the Big Apple, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Jets are giving the Packers their 2023 first round pick (No. 15 overall) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Jets for New York’s 2023 first-round pick (No. 13 overall), a 2023 second round pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season.

After much anticipation and rumors this blockbuster trade that will go down in NFL history.

The trade comes after Rodgers announced on “The Pat McAfee Show” that it was his intention to play for the Jets and now the teams have turned that into reality. The Jets finished 7-10 last year.

The new Jets quarterback will likely to wear No. 8, which was the number he wore in college at Cal, even though Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath gave Rodgers his approval to wear No. 12.

Rodgers closes out his career in Green Bay as the Packers’ franchise leader in touchdown passes (475), completion percentage (65.3) and passer rating (103.6) and ranks second behind only Favre in passing yards (59,055) and completions (5,001).

Packers trade Aaron Rodgers to Jets was originally published on wfnz.com