The Easter Egg Express! [PHOTOS]

Radio One Cincinnati and the Law Offices of Blake Maislin teamed up to present the annual Easter Egg Express— a drive-thru event held on Saturday, March 30th at Sawyer Point. Hundreds of families joined us with Easter baskets to collect goodies, meet the Easter Bunny, party to sounds by DJ EZ, and more. Amongst all the candy, Blake Maislin gave out 1,000 Blake Bars, five of which had golden tickets in them worth $444!

Keep scrolling to check out all the exciting moments from this event!