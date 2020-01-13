CLOSE
HomeFeature Story

Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line STAT

Posted January 13, 2020

When it comes to fashion, there’s one thing we know: Mary J. Blige has never met a pair of boots she didn’t love and couldn’t rock the heck of.

Here, on her 49th birthday on Jan. 11, of course, her boot love was on point.

“Happy Birthday to me!!!!! Feeling great in 2020, staying focused, staying hungry, new levels and new goals. Life is so good!! I’m blessed to see another year! Let’s go!!!! #CapricornSeason,” the Oscar-nominated singer and actress wrote on Instagram rocking a pair of Timberlands.

 

Right before, she posted these gold python beauties:

 

Then, we noticed this series of tweets:

This got us wondering the same thing: WHY DOESN’T SHE HAVE HER OWN LINE???

Think about it: Who else can rock a pair of thigh-highs, patent leather lace-ups, ankle boots or even a pair of flat Timbs like the Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul?

Exactly.


So to prove our point, here are 15 times that show that Mary J. needs to go ahead and do a collab and give us those fierce over-the-knee boots we’ve been dreaming of:

Shoe Gal! 15 Times Mary J. Blige Proved She Should Have Her Own Boot Line STAT  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

View this post on Instagram

🗣Showtime! #TheRoyaltyTour w/ @nas 📸 @dandremichael

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

8.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Sunday.....#ChillDaySunday

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Friday! 📷 by @robertector #QueenHoops #NYFW

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

#MetGala2018 📷 by @beyondproductionhouse

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

#TBT #GLOWUP #SOAW

A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) on

15.

Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close