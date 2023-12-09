Shohei Ohtani Lands The Richest Contract In MLB History After Securing $700 Million Bag With Los Angeles Dodgers

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Ohtani’s agent told all of his client’s potential suitors to SHOW ME THE MONEY, and the Los Angeles Dodgers were the team to back up multiple Brink’s trucks to land the pitcher/slugger.

After days of speculation and being on Ohtani’s watch, the two-time unanimous MVP announced his earth-shattering deal via his Instagram account, ESPN Reports.

“I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself. Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world,” Ohanti wrote in the post addressing Dodger fans.

He also thanked the Angels organization and fans, writing, “First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process. Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever.”

Shohei Ohtani’s Deal Broken Down

Ohtani’s blockbuster contract is the largest in baseball history by $250 million, easily eclipsing his former Angels teammate Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal he signed in 2019.

The new Los Angeles Dodgers’ $70 million annual salary is also mind-blowing, compared to the previous record of $43.3 million for Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Per ESPN:

The deal does not include any opt-outs, a source told ESPN. Another source said “the majority” of Ohtani’s salary will be deferred in order to mitigate what the Dodgers are charged toward their competitive balance tax payroll on a yearly basis, giving them more freedom to add to their payroll over the life of Ohtani’s contract. The deferrals, according to the source, were Ohtani’s idea.

Social Media Reactions

As you can imagine, the sports world is reacting to the news.

“A big big congratulations and job well done to my partner and Dodgers majority owner Mark Walter, Stan Kasten, Andrew Friedman, and the rest of the Dodgers organization for signing Shohei Ohtani!” Dodgers part-owner Magic Johnson wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

The other reactions to the news are just pure comedy.

When it comes to Dodgers, the rich keep on getting richer. We shall see if Ohtani helps them secure another World Series Championship.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Shohei Ohtani Lands The Richest Contract In MLB History After Securing $700 Million Bag With Los Angeles Dodgers was originally published on cassiuslife.com