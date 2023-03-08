Sistas Of The Century: Black Women Who’ve Dominated Every Year In The New Millennium

Comedian. Television host. Movie Star. Top-rated syndicated Radio Personality. Father of 6. For over 20 years. Rickey Smiley is one of the most beloved performers in American media, earning a reputation for delivering boundless laughter on-air, on-stage, and on-screen. Every morning, millions of Americans in nearly 60 cities listen to Rickey Smiley and his 6 outrageous cast members on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.” His interviews with major celebrities, social political awareness and trademark prank phone calls have made Smiley one of the most listened to radio personalities in history. Rickey Smiley’s down home southern humor, opting to use insight rather than vulgarity to get laughs, is at the core of his success. His audiences are treated to such original characters as “Mrs. Bernice Jenkins”, “Lil’ Darrl,” “Joe Willie” and “Beauford.” Smiley is known for his clean comedic style and his reputation to sell out venues across the country. To movie audiences, Smiley is best known for “All About The Benjamins” and “Friday After Next”. He’s recorded 8 best selling CDs including iTunes #1 Best Selling Comedy Album, “Rickey Smiley- Prank Calls Number 6”. On television he”s hosted BET’s “Open Casket Sharp” and “Comic View”, appeared on “Showtime At The Apollo,” “Uptown Comedy Club”, HBO’s “Def Comedy Jam”and “Snaps”. Smiley graduated from Alabama State University, became KBFB’s (Dallas) morning show personality in 2004, and soon moved his show to WHTA Atlanta. When not performing, Smiley is the ultimate devoted father, single-handedly raising 6 kids, the subject of a soon to be released parenting book. QUOTE: “Success is when preparation meets opportunity”

Happy International Women’s Day!

It is without any question or debate to say that the world would be nothing without women — they literally give life to human civilization every single day! However, outside of the obvious biological need for women, their countless contributions to society as a whole is a reason why they’ll always be referred to as The Divine Feminine.

Don’t even get us started when it comes to the strong, resilient and always entertaining Black women of the world!





To understand the allure and appeal of Black women entirely is to truly experience love on a core level. Whether forming alliances that will assure the safety for generations of women to come, or simply being the backbone of a powerful Black man at the forefront — looking at you, Mr. and Mrs. Obama! — you can always find a sister somewhere showing off every bit of that “Black girl magic” that we’ve come to understand as their innate superpowers.

Over time, we’ve witnessed many Black women in the public eye set prominent examples of greatness for the masses to follow. From chart-topping music divas and Hollywood movie sirens, to political leaders and world renowned athletes, this millennium has certainly seen its fair share of ladies representing in full color for our culture.

Ladies, we salute you, honor you and cherish all of you for keeping the world inspired in your own individual ways. When it’s all said and done, every day is a day to celebrate women!

To celebrate International Women’s Day in our own special way, we highlighted the pioneering Black women that shaped pop culture since the strike of Y2K. Be sure to give love to a woman in your own life today as well:

Sistas Of The Century: Black Women Who’ve Dominated Every Year In The New Millennium was originally published on blackamericaweb.com