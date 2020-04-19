CLOSE
Somehow Toni Braxton Won The Teddy Riley-Babyface Instagram Live Battle

Posted April 19, 2020

Toni Braxton And Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds Join The Cast Of "After Midnight"

The world was anticipating the battle of two all-time greats: Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley. Over 400,000 people showed up on Instagram Live for this battle of the two musical giants. Some probably had on their best linen suit or Todd 1 velour jumpsuit ready to hear some of the greatest music from the 80s and 90s.

What we ended up getting was an extreme fail.

Riley showed up with his band, a DJ and a hype man while Babyface set the mood right in his studio. I’m not sure if Teddy Riley followed the social distancing rules but he didn’t seem to follow Verzuz founder, Producer Swizz Beatz instructions. While the sound from Babyface’s end was great, Riley’s was a complete fail and after over an hour and three songs played, Teddy’s team decided to it was best to try to fix the terrible sound. Afterward, Babyface sent a message to the fans on his Instagram page saying the battle would be postponed.

Thank you everyone for being there for us

Riley followed behind him with a message of his own.

However, the real winner of this battle was Grammy-award winning singer Toni Braxton. Braxton, who got her start with Babyface and his legendary label LaFace Records held us down on Twitter. We know her allegiance may have been with Edmonds but the “Love Should’ve Brought You Home” singer tweeted out everything the world wanted to say at the time.

It remains to be seen if the Edmonds/Riley Battle will take place but you can check out Braxton’s hilarious commentary below.

