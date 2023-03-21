Happy Birthday to:

The One and Only Comedian, Actor, Artist, and Entrepreneur J. Anthony Brown

Actress Sonequa Martin-Green

Actor RJ Cyler

Actress Sabrina Le Beauf

NFL Vet Adrian Peterson

We remember:

Loving Son, Grandson, Nephew, Friend and Daddy, Jordan Carpenter, born in 1985

The First African American to Graduate from the United States Military Academy at West Point Henry Ossian Flipper, born in 1856

Actor Al Freeman, Jr, born in 1931

Musician Solomon Burke, born in 1940

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know’ Look Over There! — Mayor Karen Bass, 100 Days Later — No Arrests In Beating Death was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Look Over There! Trump’s Lawyers Call Attention Away From NY and Toward Georgia Source:Getty What You Need to Know: While most, if not all eyes, were focused on the Manhattan (NY) district attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump’s “hush money” case, the former president’s lawyers filed a motion Monday morning to quash the report from the special grand jury about Donald Trump’s interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Not waiting for any further movement in the Georgia case, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Trump lawyers requested a hearing on their motion and for it to be heard by any other Superior Court judge than Fulton Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who presided over the special grand jury. Why You Need to Know: There’s nothing like taking the heat off of the former president’s call for supporters to rise up, by filing a motion in another case, potentially brought to court by a powerful Black district attorney.

2. Mayor Karen Bass, 100 Days Later Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: Last November, Karen Bass defeated Rick Caruso, a billionaire real-estate developer who Gwyneth Paltrow, Elon Musk, and Kim Kardashian endorsed. How? Karen Bass created a multi-ethnic movement of voters who believed in her despite the cancerous scandals that plague L.A.’s City Hall – racism, corruption, and even sexual harassment allegations. Karen Bass, L.A.’s new mayor, is approximately 100 days into her term. She holds strong approval numbers and has chosen to take on what many of her predecessors considered impossible: L.A.’s landslide of homelessness. It is an issue Eric Garcetti, the previous mayor, felt was severely out of reach of his office. Yet Bass seems more than willing to take on the challenge. Why You Need to Know: Karen Bass remains a bridge builder. She hasn’t lost support from any of her Democratic base. She has the entire support of the L. A. City Council, and remains committed to this crusade to improve the overall health of Los Angeles.

3. Higher Cancer Rates Found in Military Pilots, Ground Crews Source:Getty What You Need to Know: A Pentagon study has found high rates of cancer among military pilots and for the first time has shown that ground crews who fuel, maintain, and launch those aircraft are also getting sick. The data had long been sought by retired military aviators who have raised alarms for years about the number of air and ground crew members they knew who had cancer. They were told that earlier military studies had found they were not at greater risk than the general U.S. population.

4. No Arrests in Beating Death of Another Black Man By Memphis Police Source:Getty WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Gershun Freeman, a 33-year-old Black man, died on October 2 at the Shelby County, Tennessee jail after being beaten and held face down on the ground by guards with a knee on his back for more than five minutes while handcuffed. Video of the incident was made public earlier this month, yet the family is still seeking answers and has called on the U.S. Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. Why You Need to Know: Murderous police are murderous police, there’s no difference. There is no “wait until the investigation is completed.” The police killed this man, and it was all caught on camera. Why haven’t they been arrested and charged? The answer: *Points to the palm of my hand.*