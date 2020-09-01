CLOSE
HomeMusic

The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking Verzus Showdown

Posted 6 hours ago

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Last night may have been the most epic Verzus of them all. Brandy and Monica put their differences aside and sat side by side to give the fans what they wanted — a musical duel for the ages. Everybody and they mama tuned in to hear Brandy and Monica’s colossal 90s catalogs — 1.2 million viewers to be exact. Missy Elliott, Snoop Dogg, Meek Mill, Erykah Badu, Michelle Obama and more were up in club quarantine to watch the ladies reunite after eight years. From the onset, it was clear this matchup would break records as the duo had done with their chart-topping song The Boy Is Mine.

As if it wasn’t enough to see the two ladies in the same space, they kicked off the virtual event with a special guest. Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris appeared via telecast, showing she’s in tune with the culture and probably bumped Boy Is Mine back in the day.

From Monica’s Fendi fit, to Brandy’s “good girl” shade and Monica revealing he recorded Like This and That at 12-years-old, the Internet was on fire.

While Billboard dubbed Brandy the official winner, #BlackTwitter agrees the culture ultimately won. The Boy Is Mine entered the charts at #99 this morning. Swizz and Timbaland were moved to tears. Here’s the best tweets from last night’s epic showdown.

The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking Verzus Showdown  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

Latest
22 items
The Best Tweets From Brandy And Monica’s Record-Breaking…
 6 hours ago
09.01.20
Paloma Ford’s Style Evolves With Her Music
 1 month ago
07.21.20
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 3 months ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 4 months ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 4 months ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 4 months ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 4 months ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 months ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 5 months ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 5 months ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 5 months ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 6 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 7 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 10 months ago
11.02.19
Photos
Close