“The Private Eye” Movie Premiere

Published on February 4, 2024

The Private Eye Movie Poster

Source: Illusion Islands / Illusion Islands


A taste of Hollywood graced Cincinnati as Illusion Islands hosted the premiere of their latest thriller, “The Private Eye,” at the historic Esquire Theatre on Saturday, February 3. The red carpet event featured a star-studded lineup, including the film’s director, Cincinnati native Jack Cook, and cast members such as Denzel WhitakerELLIOT, Eric Roberts, Chip Tha Ripper, Lexy Panterra, Elijah Boothe, and more.

The movie is set to hit theaters February 9th. “The Private Eye”, starring Matt Rife as private investigator Mort Madison, the film revolves around a mysterious love triangle with Michelle (Clare Grant) and David (ELLIOT). The plot takes unexpected turns, promising a mind-blowing twist.

Follow “The Private Eye” on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes moments:

– Facebook: @theprivateeyemovie

– Instagram: @theprivateeyemovie

illusionislands.com

For an exclusive look, keep scrolling to browse our exclusive gallery from the Purple Carpet.

 

1. Director/Writer/Producer, Jack Cook

Director/Writer/Producer, Jack Cook Source:Radio One Cincinnati

2. Actor, Eric Roberts

Actor, Eric Roberts Source:Radio One Cincinnati

3. Actor, Denzel Whitaker

Actor, Denzel Whitaker Source:Radio One Cincinnati

4. Actress, Eugenia Kuzmina

Actress, Eugenia Kuzmina Source:Radio One Cincinnati

5. Actor/Co-Producer, Elijah Boothe

Actor/Co-Producer, Elijah Boothe Source:Radio One Cincinnati

6. Actor/Rapper, Chip Tha Ripper

Actor/Rapper, Chip Tha Ripper Source:Kya Kelly

7. Cincinnati Natives, Jack Cook & ELLIOT

Cincinnati Natives, Jack Cook & ELLIOT Source:Radio One Cincinnati

8. Actress/Singer, Lexy Panterra

Actress/Singer, Lexy Panterra Source:Radio One Cincinnati

9. Actor, ELLIOT

Actor, ELLIOT Source:Radio One Cincinnati

10. “The Private Eye” Cast & Crew Members

"The Private Eye" Cast & Crew Members Source:Radio One Cincinnati

