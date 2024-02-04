100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

A taste of Hollywood graced Cincinnati as Illusion Islands hosted the premiere of their latest thriller, “,” at the historic Esquire Theatre on Saturday, February 3. The red carpet event featured a star-studded lineup, including the film’s director, Cincinnati native, and cast members such as, and more.

The movie is set to hit theaters February 9th. “The Private Eye”, starring Matt Rife as private investigator Mort Madison, the film revolves around a mysterious love triangle with Michelle (Clare Grant) and David (ELLIOT). The plot takes unexpected turns, promising a mind-blowing twist.

Follow “The Private Eye” on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes moments:

– Facebook: @theprivateeyemovie

– Instagram: @theprivateeyemovie

illusionislands.com

For an exclusive look, keep scrolling to browse our exclusive gallery from the Purple Carpet.

The post “The Private Eye” Movie Premiere appeared first on 101.1 The Wiz.

“The Private Eye” Movie Premiere was originally published on wiznation.com