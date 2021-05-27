LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Black women are finding comfort in adding houseplants to their home décor . For us, having a plant is more than just a design preference but another way we can increase our overall wellness. Recently, I purchased a hanging pothos plant, and it is thriving near my bedroom window.

Besides being aesthetically pleasing, having houseplants promotes overall wellness by reducing stress, improving air quality, and even provides us with the ingredients to create plant-based products. Plants like aloe vera rose bushes or mint leaves can all be grown indoors and used in our natural hair or skin-care routines.

Like most new plant-moms, I believed the myth that if my plant died, then I did not have the famous “green-thumb” my grandmother used to brag about. Over timeI learned that was not the case. Every plant is different and takes time to figure out what it prefers. Once you know how much sunshine, water, or care your plants need, it is easier to maintain their growth.

Whether you got a plant as a gift or you are eager to start taking better care of yourself, investing in a houseplant is one of the ways to rejuvenate both your mental and physical space. Here are some plant-moms you can follow for guidance on how to grow your indoor jungle.

These 7 Plant Moms Will Inspire You To Strengthen Your Green Thumb was originally published on hellobeautiful.com