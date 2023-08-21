Trump Might Get Hit With The R.I.C.O. and More Political News from the Urban One Podcast Network 8/18/2023

In a stunning turn of events, former President Donald Trump finds himself at the center of a legal storm as he faces RICO charges in Georgia. Weeks after mocking Fani Willis, the Fulton County District Attorney, and accusing her of having an affair with a gang member, Willis took the bold step of charging Trump with a staggering 41 counts, implicating 19 individuals in the RICO case. This dramatic development has sent shockwaves through the nation and has been the focus of discussions on several prominent radio personalities on the Urban One Podcast Network.
On The D.L. Hughley Show, the hosts emphasized the similarities between Donald Trump and Young Thug’s legal situations. D.L. Hughley questions why Trump, despite the serious RICO charges, is not viewed in the same light as Young Thug. On The Morning Hustle Show,
1. ‘The Morning Hustle’ Trump Hit With That RICO
The Morning Hustle Podcast with Lore’l and Kyle Santillian. They are going to be informative today but they are having some fun too. Donald Trump has been indicted, yet again, in Georgia. The Fulton County DA, Fani Willis, charged Trump with 41 counts and there have been 19 people apart from this RICO case including Donald Trump. Willis is hoping the trial will happen within the next six months. Hosts Lore’l and Kyle Santillian also talk about dating outside your race, colorism, and Lulu checks in to play Cash Grab right before Candy calls in for the Asking For a Friend segment
2. ‘The D.L. Hughley Show’ Trump Hit With That RICO
On the GED Report, D.L. makes a really strong comparison to Donald Trump and Young Thug. Donald Trump will be arraigned in the same court that Young Thug was arraigned in for the same RICO charge. Young Thug is considered a menace to society, but why isn’t Donald Trump.
3. ‘The Amanda Seales Show’ Charges For Trump and The Montgomery Brawlers, and More Lizzo Accusations
The Amanda Seales Show captured the ongoing drama surrounding the former president, spotlighting Fulton DA Fani Willis’ intent to seek over 12 indictments. Notably, Amanda Seales conducted a captivating interview with Marianne Williamson, exploring her insights on the upcoming presidential elections. Williamson’s views on reparations, the Democratic Party, and the political system offered a thought-provoking perspective on the nation’s future. The drama continues with an update on the charges coming after the Montgomery Brawl and more accusers come forward in the case against Lizzo.
4. ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ Donald Trump Indicted Again, Now in Georgia. Will That Slow Down His 2024 Presidential Run?
Donald Trump has been indicted again. The former president is being accused of running a criminal enterprise to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Despite all of the charges Donald Trump faces, he is still ahead in the polls in the Republican primary for president.
5. ‘Small Doses’ Side Effects of Running For President with Marianne Williamson
Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson drops by the Small Doses with Amanda Seales podcast to make her case on why the American people should elect her as the next President of the United States. The author and former spiritual leader shared her thoughts on the rise of neofascism, the failures of the Democratic Party, and reparations.
