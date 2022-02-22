Unconfirmed Report Falsely Claims Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

After many weeks of unconfirmed reports about Queen Elizabeth II’s health, popular gossip blog Hollywood Unlocked made a shocking claim that a source within the Royal Kingdom confirmed to them that she passed away today.

However, after many hours passing with HU being the only outlet to report the news, it now appears that Jason Lee & co. might be in some serious trouble with Buckingham Place if it proves to be a false report as everyone is currently assuming.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The gossip site ran by infamous media blogger Jason Lee alleges that “sources close to the Royal Kingdom” confirmed the report of her death with them. Per the outlet, Elizabeth II was headed to the wedding of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful before she was allegedly found dead.

Outside of the premature death announcement itself, what made the report feel so odd is that not even official accounts of The Royal Family posted the news, yet we’re supposed to believe that a “source” gave such sensitive news to Lee as a “HU Exclusive” complete with social graphics and a news article to link back to.

Queen Elizabeth II, born April 21, 1926, has served as Queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms beginning at the age of 26 on February 6, 1952 following the death of her father, King George VI. She lived the life of a literal princess before taking throne, having portraits made of her by world renowned painters and even appearing on the April 1929 cover of TIME Magazine at the age of three. Earlier this month began her Platinum Jubilee, signifying 70 years since she acceding to the throne.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The apparent fake news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death stems from a trend of her not attending recent public events and confirmation earlier this week from Buckingham Palace that she had contracted COVID-19. Her condition has been described as “mild cold-like symptoms” according to CNN, with expectations that she’ll continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

As expected, Jason Lee and Hollywood Unlocked have began trending on social media after BNO News became the first outlet to denounce HU’s original report as false.

Take a look below at the current roast session that Jason Lee and Hollywood Unlocked are receiving for the false death announcement of Queen Elizabeth II. We’re praying it remains a rumor, though:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:



HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Unconfirmed Report Falsely Claims Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away was originally published on blackamericaweb.com