Urban One Cincinnati 4th Annual Back To School Drive Thru Event Was A Success!

Urban One Cincinnati hosted their 4th annual Back To School Drive Thru Event at Woodward High School. All stations, 101.1 The Wiz, 100.3 R&B Cincy, 1230 The Buzz, & La Grande 101.5 came together with sponsor The Law Offices Of Blake Maislin to execute this event.

Hundreds of students were provided with the tools they need for a successful school year! A total of 1,000 backpacks were distributed along with folders, pencils, & notebooks. Additionally, over 600 pairs shoes were provided to students, allowing them to step into the new school year with confidence.

The community came together to make this event a memorable one. Families drove through the school premises receiving all of their back to school essentials in a safe and organized manner.

Urban One Cincinnati’s Back To School Drive Thru Event showcased the power of community partnership. Thank you Woodward Technical High School,The Law Offices of Blake Maislin, and everyone who participated in making this a successful event. We wish all the kids in Cincinnati a successful 2023-2024 school year!

