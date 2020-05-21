CLOSE
Notorious B.I.G.
HomeMusic

Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23 Greatest Lines

Posted 19 hours ago

It’s been over twenty years since Christopher Wallace AKA The Notorious B.I.G. was killed but his lyrics still resonate with hip hop lovers worldwide.  From “Flava In Ya Ear” to ” I Got A Story to Tell” Biggies lyrics took us on a journey and told stories we will never forget.

Check out our countdown of the Biggies 23 greatest lines he blessed us with

 

Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23 Greatest Lines  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Juicy”

Source:false

2. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Mo Money Mo Problems”

Source:false

3. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Big Poppa”

Source:false

4. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Party & Bullshit”

Source:false

5. Craig Mack feat. The Notorious B.I.G. & LL Cool J – “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)”

Source:false

6. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Who Shot Ya”

The Notorious B.I.G. – “Who Shot Ya” Source:false

7. Bone Thugs-n-Harmony feat. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Notorious Thugs”

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony feat. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Notorious Thugs” Source:false

8. The Notoroius B.I.G. – “Sky’s The Limit”

Source:false

9. The Notorious B.I.G. feat. 112 – “Miss U”

Source:false

10. The Notorious B.I.G. – Freestyle At MSG

The Notorious B.I.G. – Freestyle At MSG Source:false

11. 14321470361

14321470361 Source:false

12. The Notorious B.I.G.

Source:false

13. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Victory”

The Notorious B.I.G. – “Victory” Source:false

14. Busta Rhymes feat. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Modern Day Gangstas” [Unreleased]

Source:false

15. The Notorious B.I.G. – “Kick In The Door”

Source:false

16. The Notorious B.I.G. – “I Got A Story To Tell”

Source:false
Latest
23 items
Verses To Live By: The Notorious B.I.G.’s 23…
 19 hours ago
05.21.20
6 items
Turntable Queens: How These 6 Black Female DJs…
 1 week ago
05.13.20
Little Richard Appears At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre
Founding Father of Rock n Roll Little Richard…
 2 weeks ago
05.09.20
Tokyo Jetz: My Sexy Style Doesn’t Define Me…
 2 weeks ago
05.07.20
‘Savage Remix’ Made Me Want To Get Up…
 3 weeks ago
04.30.20
Motown The Musical
Motown legendary drummer Hamilton Bohannon dies at 78
 4 weeks ago
04.25.20
Brandy
Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute…
 1 month ago
04.19.20
Kelly Rowland Gives Us Sexy Shades Of Blackness…
 1 month ago
04.17.20
Ari Lennox Is Perfection In The Candy-Colored Visuals…
 1 month ago
04.08.20
Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko Drops New Album!
 3 months ago
03.07.20
Unsung Cruise Teddy Riley
Book Your Cabin For the First Unsung Cruise!
 4 months ago
01.23.20
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 7 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 9 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 11 months ago
07.10.19
Photos
Close