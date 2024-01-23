100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Tina Knowles has sparked discussions within two fan communities after she liked a post on social media that suggested Janet Jackson is selling overpriced tickets for the second leg of her “Together Again” tour. The music icon recently announced a 35-date summer tour with rapper Nelly as her special guest, following the success of her 2023 tour, which became the highest-selling of her career.

Tickets for the upcoming shows went on sale, ranging from $59 to over $1,000, depending on the venue. The VIP packages for some locations are priced between $449.95 and $699.95. This pricing strategy did not sit well with some fans, including Tina Knowles’ friend Letty Chavez, who shared a screenshot of VIP seating options with prices as high as $2,399.95, criticizing the added cost for a brief meet-and-greet.

Tina Knowles’ liking of this post ignited further reactions, with some expressing disappointment and others defending the pricing, acknowledging the iconic status of both Janet Jackson and Beyoncé. The controversy has stirred conversations about the balance between artist pricing, fan appreciation, and the value of concert experiences.

Was Tina Knowles Being Shady Towards Janet Jackson? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com