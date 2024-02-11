We Them Ones Cincinnati: Mike Epps, DC Young Fly & More!

Saturday night’s “We Them Ones” lit up Heritage Bank Center with non-stop laughter and unforgettable performances. Hosted by the incomparable Mike Epps, the evening contained an all-star lineup that included the likes of DeRay Davis, DC Young Fly, Lil Duval, Mojo Brookzz, and Chico Bean.

Each performer brought their A-game, delivering gut-busting jokes that had the audience in stitches.

But it was Lil Duval who truly stole the show with his electrifying performance, including a rendition of his hit song “Smile (Living My Best Life)” that had the entire crowd out their seats (see above).

The atmosphere was on fire, the laughter contagious, and the memories unforgettable. The perfect Valentine’s Day night out or Black History Month kick it! Visit https://bmnshows.com/ for upcoming “We Them Ones” tour stops.

In case you missed it, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered with exclusive pictures and videos from the event!

Scroll down to relive the time that was HAD!



