The Dude That Tried To Break IN The Home Of 50 Cent – Check Out The 911 Call

50 cent’s staffer in charge of watching over his Connecticut mansion feared an alleged burglar might be armed and dangerous … according to his 911 call.

Fiddy’s house manager told the dispatcher a burglar was on the property going door-to-door — it’s a massive spread — looking for a way inside. He said he didn’t have eyes on the perp anymore, because he’d fled the home for his own safety.

The manager said the guy had a black bag … he didn’t know what was in it, but knew he had nothing to protect himself.

Source TMZ

